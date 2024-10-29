Fearless draft, more LEC format changes highlight major 2025 season overhaul 

With Worlds 2024 nearing its conclusion, Riot Games has unveiled major changes for the LEC’s 2025 season, marking one of the league’s biggest overhauls to date. Kicking off on Jan. 18, the season will feature three “dynamic” splits, each with unique formats, more localized events, and higher stakes ahead of the three international qualifications.

In a media roundtable behind closed doors, Riot and the LEC revealed the new structure for its EMEA league for next season. The LEC will keep its three-split format—Winter, Spring, and Summer—but each will offer a distinct competitive structure. Riot also confirmed that most games will run on the latest live patch, though that will be put on hold if a patch releases too close to the game week to protect competitive integrity.

The 2024 League of Legends EMEA Championship Series, Season Finals at the Olympia Hall. Photo by Michał Konkol via Riot Games

So, in short, the LEC will have three formats for three splits and one of them—Winter—will also implement Fearless Draft, though it’s still unknown which type. That is to ensure that the EMEA representative going to the first international event will be well prepared for its format, which also features Fearless Draft.

Unlike the standard draft system, Fearless Draft encourages more varied picks from teams—complex for teams and their coaching staff but incredibly fun for viewers tuning in. The split will start with a three-week, single round robin, with the top eight teams advancing to a double elimination playoff featuring both best-of-three and best-of-five series. The Winter Split champion will claim the first LEC trophy of the year and qualify for a new international tournament.

In Spring, the LEC will introduce more best-of-three matches in the regular season. Riot is also testing more on-the-road matches throughout this split.

The LEC Spring Split Regular season will finally introduce best-of-threes. Image via Riot Games

Working directly with participating teams, Riot will hold select matches in home countries to bring the LEC experience to local audiences. Specifics on locations and match details will be revealed when Spring approaches, and Riot will evaluate the popularity of these events to expand it to more matches in future seasons.

As for the split’s format, in Spring, each team will play nine best-of-threes against every other team, intensifying competition and offering a closer look at the league’s talent. The top six teams will qualify for playoffs, featuring a double-elimination best-of-five bracket, and the two finalists will secure a spot at MSI.

Concluding the year, Summer Split will introduce a unique format. Riot will divide teams into two groups, each competing in a best-of-three series within their group. The top two teams from each group will automatically move to the playoffs, while the third and fourth teams will cross-play to determine the final two playoff slots.

LEC 2025 Summer Split Regular season. Image via Riot Games

The Summer champion will qualify for Worlds along with two other teams—not determined by championship points—with the popular LEC roadshow to cap off the season. News on the roadshow’s location is expected to be released early in 2025.

With revamped splits, live patch integration, and local expansion plans, Riot’s “dynamic” 2025 LEC season promises a fan-centric, flexible approach to the competition, setting the stage for a deeper connection between the league and fans.

