Riot’s latest 9.19 PBE changes aim to sharpen Riven and Xin Zhao’s blades

With the 2019 League of Legends World Championship just around the corner, Riot Games is looking to balance out the meta in Patch 9.19.

The latest Public Beta Environment (PBE) update brings changes to 12 champions, according to Surrenderat20. Among the slew of tweaks, developers are testing buffs to two of the MOBA’s oldest champions—Riven and Xin Zhao.

Riven

Valiant Sword Riven | Screengrab via Surrenderat20

Every top laner’s nightmare is a meta where the sword-wielding Exile is overpowered. The latest PBE update seems to polish Riven’s sword a little too much.

The attack damage on Riven’s Ki Burst (W), which stuns champions in close proximity, will be increased from 100 percent base AD to 130 percent.

Screengrab via Surrenderat20

The more prolific change, however, is the buff to Riven’s ultimate, Blade of Exile. The Wind Slash minimum damage will be increased from [100/150/200 (+60% bAD)] to [175/250/325 (+90% bAD)]. To compensate for the huge increase in power, the damage percentage based on missing health will be lowered from zero to 200 percent to zero to 100 percent.

The Riven buff isn’t coincidental to the upcoming release of her Valiant Sword skin. Improving a champion to coincide with the release of a new skin is often Riot’s style, making the cosmetic more desirable when playing an overpowered champion.

Xin Zhao

Image via Riot Games

The Demacian spear-wielder is receiving updates to three abilities. The base health restoration on his passive, Determination, is being increased from [8-59 based on level] to [10-78 based on level]. This allows Xin to gain health and deal bonus damage on every third auto attack.

Screengrab via Surrenderat20

Xin’s crowd control (CC) is also getting some attention. The slow on his Wind Becomes Lightning (W) is increasing from 50 to 70 percent. His Audacious Charge (E) will undergo a similar change, increasing the slow percentage with every level from 30 percent to 30/40/50/60/70. These changes will make it even harder to escape from the sticky Demacian.

More changes

Graves will be receiving some tweaks to his base stats, improving the gunslinger’s HP, mana, mana regeneration, and AD.

Orianna’s Command: Shockwave (R) is also getting some love, increasing in damage from [150/225/300 (+70% AP)] to [200/275/350 (+80% AP)].

And Sion’s getting some more tankiness in the top lane. The champion’s Soul Furnace (W) shield strength is getting a huge buff, 20 per level, and its mana will be lowered at each level.

Any of the buffs and nerfs in the 9.19 PBE cycle are liable to change and may not ship out to the actual game. For the full list of potential changes, you can read the patch notes here.