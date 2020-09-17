Riot to remove inter-division promotion series for League’s 2021 preseason

Next season, League of Legends players looking to make the climb through the competitive ranks might be happy to know that Riot Games is removing inter–division promotion series from the game for the 2021 preseason.

This means that players will no longer have to play a five-game series to rank up to the next division in their tier. Many people complained that these series were extremely difficult to pass through among each division, which made climbing more difficult.

Division promo removal is just like it sounds, no more promos from gold 3 to gold 2.



Promos will still exist between tiers like gold 1 -> Plat 4 — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) September 17, 2020

“At best, they were a source of relief when you won and, at worst a source of major frustration when you were bounced out for the fifth time in a row,” Riot said. “We wanted to revisit the original decision and solve for unnecessary frustration and climbing blocks between solo and flex queues divisions.”

Riot will be allowing players to roll over leftover LP from their rank up into the next division. But there also won’t be any inter-division demotion protection should you reach zero LP during your games. Instead, you’ll instantly drop down a division. This should help keep things balanced with the ranks.

This removal will not affect promotions between entire tiers. If someone is about to rank up from silver to gold, for example, they will still need to undergo a promotional series to earn themselves the next tier.

Hopefully for League fans, this change will give players less of a frustrating time while in-between divisions, while also still providing a challenge when reaching the final hurdle to their next tier jump.