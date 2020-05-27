League of Legends director of production Jonathan “Bellissimoh” Belliss discussed future cosmetic lines last night.

The Riot dev explained that more “different and diverse” thematics are on the way for 2020.

Image via Riot Games

“We’re hoping to deliver at least 3 different and diverse thematics throughout the rest of this year,” Bellissimoh said.

With Mecha Kingdoms debuting this year, along with more Astronaut, Pulsefire, and High Noon skins, some fans commented on the nature of those cosmetics. One fan asked for more “cute” and “feminine” skins. Another claimed that the recent releases are “getting a little boring” since they look like “giant killer robots.”

To address this concern, Bellissimoh promised three diverse thematics that should be released this year. The dev also explained that one of Riot’s “major efforts” is to develop new themes for 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has certainly thrown a wrench into Riot’s plans, relegating employees to work from home. While this could cause some delays, such as the postponement of announcer packs, Riot is putting a lot of effort into bringing fresh cosmetics to the community.