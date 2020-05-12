Riot shows off Astronaut skin line for Bard, Gnar, and Poppy

Riot previewed three upcoming League of Legends skins today that will take you to the moon and back.

The League Brazil Twitter previewed the new cosmetics hitting the PBE soon, which includes space-themed skins for Bard, Gnar, and Poppy. Each skin incorporates elements from the galaxy, such as aliens, UFOs, and rockets.

🚀Prévia de PBE chegando: Skins Astronauta!🚀

🛸Bardo

👽Gnar

🔨Poppy pic.twitter.com/QRny8nxPNd — League of Legends Brasil 🖤🌹 (@LoLegendsBR) May 12, 2020

The Astronaut Bard skin was already teased in League’s 2020 roadmap, but now fans can see the entire skin line in action. Bard’s shrines are floating UFOs, with alien Meeps joining the wanderer on his magical journey.

Gnar gets a futuristic look that’s a far cry from his typical prehistoric aesthetic. A new adorable space suit gets torn up when Gnar transforms into a humongous alien. And Poppy, along with her hammer, get a fresh galactic look. Her ultimate will now summon a space rocket that gives enemies quite the liftoff.

The skins will likely hit the PBE soon before reaching the live servers within the next couple of weeks.