League’s new Pulsefire skins will be available on May 14

If you were waiting for the release of League of Legends‘ new Pulsefire skins, you won’t have to wait much longer. The five new cosmetics will be available in the client store on Thursday, May 14, Riot Games announced today.

Pantheon, Lucian, Fiora, and Ekko will all be getting the Pulsefire treatment this time around. Lucian is getting the Prestige Edition skin from the group, while Caitlyn, Twisted Fate, Shen, Riven, Pantheon, Fiora, and Ekko are all getting chromas for their Pulsefire skins.

PBE Preview – Pulsefire Lucian, Fiora, Pantheon, Ekko and Pulsefire Lucian Prestige Edition! pic.twitter.com/CzVnZFhjce — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) April 28, 2020

Each skin will cost 1,350 RP and will bring a fresh, cybernetic look to some of League‘s favorite champions. Robotic skin lines have been some of Riot’s best-selling cosmetics. The Pulsefire, Mecha Kingdoms, and PROJECT cosmetics are only a few of the universes that have become popular with League fans.

Here are all the new Pulsefire skins in their time-traveling glory.

Pulsefire Lucian

Image via Riot Games

Pulsefire Lucian Prestige

Image via Riot Games

Pulsefire Fiora

Image via Riot Games

Pulsefire Pantheon

Image via Riot Games

Pulsefire Ekko