Riot targets Vayne, Galio, Talon, and Ashe with much-needed buffs in LoL Patch 13.6

League of Legends Patch 13.6 is knocking on our doors and this time around the update will introduce a significant shift in the meta as Riot Games nerfs the overall power level of AD carries while buffing the AD carries that fell out of favor, namely Vayne and Ashe. In addition to that, Galio, Talon, and Nashor’s Tooth are getting some attention and could make a swift return to relevancy.

On March 14, lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison revealed the full list of changes rolling out with Patch 13.6. Among heavy nerfs to AD carries, the patch will introduce much-needed buffs to Vayne, Ashe, Galio, Talon, and Nashor’s Tooth.

Resists on Yuumi R are removed. We want to give windows for host to be bursted, but keep Yuumi fantasy of getting all waves off to keep host alive pic.twitter.com/PblwxJpXNu — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) March 15, 2023

Vayne, who’s been struggling in this lane priority meta, is getting all-around buffs that will increase her passive movement speed, increase damage deal with Tumble and decrease the cooldown of Condemn.

Galio is, on the other hand, getting buffs to his Shield of Durand and Justice Punch, as these spells will have shorter cooldowns, cost less mana, and will do more base damage to enemies.

While Talon is getting tweaks to his Rake and Shadow Assault, Ashe will enjoy neat buffs to her passive.

Looking at the changes as a whole, it’s highly likely we see the rain of Vayne once more because of generous buffs to her kit and nerfs to AD carry items she doesn’t typically use. Patch 13.6 is expected to hit the live servers on March 22, according to Riot’s official patch schedule.