Riot promises solutions to ‘horrible’ LoL smurfing problem are coming

Smurfs have been a huge issue in League of Legends for many years now, but a Riot Games dev revealed on Reddit on April 11 that a few fixes are on their way.

Riot Siraris agreed with the players that experiencing toxic smurfs in your League game is a “horrible” experience, but the devs have “some things coming in the near future that will start to act on these types of players.”

Unfortunately, Siraris stated that he can’t any details of the upcoming changes or the new features that will be directly tied to solving the surfing problem just yet. Still, he wanted to make players aware that things are in the works, and that they should make things better.

Smurfs have been a thing since the beginning of League. Nowadays, a lot of them have started to be toxic towards lower-ranked players, which was the main complaint made in the Reddit post that started the discussion.

Furthermore, Riot devs are also working on improving the ranked system. “You will start to see benefits later this year, and then consistent improvements over the next few years,” Siraris added when talking about the ranking system.

With that in mind, it’s likely that the improvements he has in mind could be added to the game in the next couple of months, perhaps during this year’s preseason, although the devs must be certain that these changes will actually improve the ranked system before they implement it.

“It’s a highly complex problem and we don’t want to launch something half-baked that will introduce even more chaos into the system,” Siraris pointed out.