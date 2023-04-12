Riot rushes to disable Watchful Wardstone after game-breaking LoL exploit emerges

Shutting down any cheating before it can get out of hand.

There have been many different bugs and exploits throughout the history of League of Legends, but some have been much more impactful than others, and this week players discovered another new glitch with support item Watchful Wardstone that had summoners completing their full builds as soon as the 20-minute mark.

This new gold glitch, which reared its head on April 11, also allowed supports to completely deviate from their traditional builds, and instead go for full ability power builds that would decimate the enemy team due to the power disparity.

In response, the League development team quickly disabled the ward item on the same day and flagged they are already working on a solution.

Heads up, we've disabled Watchful Wardstone due to an in-game exploit and are currently working on a fix. — League of Legends Dev Team (@LoLDev) April 12, 2023

The glitch was discovered when League players would first sell Vigilant Wardstone, which is the upgraded version of Watchful Wardstone. After the sale, the player could then repeatedly buy and sell Watchful Wardstone while standing in base, which would give the player more gold than they would lose after multiple cycles of selling and buying.

After a while, the player would have enough gold to completely buy their full six-item build, while the rest of the lobby would still be on their second or third item at most.

This burst of gold and power would be enough to turn the tides in any skirmish or teamfight, breaking the game and causing a full shift in momentum.

Last year, League players were caught using a similar glitch with Watchful Wardstone where they would continuously generate gold while setting Control Wards in base.

This bug should be squashed by the devs by the end of the day so games aren’t being compromised any longer and ranks aren’t being lost. Riot has yet to confirm if there will be punishments handed out for any players who abused the glitch since it was an easy way to overpower an opponent and take an easy win to climb to higher ranks.