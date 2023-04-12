Janna, Kog’Maw, and 8 others could stage meta returns with these sturdy LoL Patch 13.8 buffs

Riot Games has detailed all the planned buffs coming for 10 champions in League of Legends Patch 13.8 and some of them could get a new lease on life as a result.

The champions receiving the biggest positive tweaks are Kog’Maw, Janna, and Lillia, with all of them getting quality buffs to a few key abilities. With their already decent states in League solo queue, these updates could see them become player favorites in the next patch cycle and at the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational 2023, which will be played on this patch.

The full list of planned changes, which also includes buffs for Alistair, Garen, Ezreal, Kha’zix, Leona, Lillia, Nidalle, and Poppy, was shared by Riot developer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison on Twitter late on April 11.

Full 13.8 changes.



We landed on pretty known changes to nudge a few champions in and out of meta. We weren't looking to take large swings and get surprise 100% champs



Nerfs are targeted at SoloQ (barring Rakan & Malph). Pulled Zoe for larger work, no ETA on timeline though pic.twitter.com/TGb7ANm28J — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) April 11, 2023

When it comes to Void AD carry Kog’Maw, he’s getting improved damage to his passive, lower cooldown on his Q, and lower mana cost to his E, while the latter will also have a better slow. These should improve his laning survivability and late-game prowess. The champion already has a 50.89 percent win rate in Platinum and higher, according to a League stat site U.GG, so with these buffs, he could rise to the top of the leaderboard.

The same can be said about Janna. She sits on a healthy 50.69 percent win rate in Plat ranks and higher, though she will have two abilities strengthened. Her W will have bigger basic damage and AP ratio converter, while her E decay delay will also be doubled. In the current meta, support players rather go for champions like Rakan, Taric, or Blitzcrank, but maybe with these minor buffs, they will go for Janna now too.

A lot of other champs are also receiving changes, including Ezreal, Alistar, Nidalee, and Leona. Some are just slight tweaks to the base stats, while others boost a few abilities. It’s tough to predict the outcome of all of them together, and Riot devs most likely are taking a careful approach due to Patch 13.8 being an MSI patch.

League Patch 13.8 will hit live servers on Wednesday, April 19.