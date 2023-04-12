LCS commissioner bids goodbye to LoL fans after resigning to ‘focus on health’

LCS commissioner Jackie Felling has resigned from her role as the head of the North American league, effective this Friday, April 14. Felling is moving on from the lead League of Legends position in an effort to prioritize her mental well-being.

“While there is so more that I had hoped to accomplish, I am proud of where we have landed with the product,” Felling said in a farewell message on Twitter today.

She continued: “We set out to invigorate the LCS with a player-focused, entertaining, and authentic community broadcast that allowed our talent to be the best they can be, and showcased the best personalities and content we have to offer.”

It is with a very heavy heart that I share with you that this Friday will be my last day at Riot. I have decided to resign to focus on my health. It’s been my honour to be a part of this incredible community of players, teams, talent, staff, and fans. (1/9) pic.twitter.com/mL0N2SfDvE — JackieFelling (@JackFellingX) April 12, 2023

Felling served as the LCS commissioner for 14 months and focused on altering the LCS’ stagnating image as a league during her tenure. Notable changes during her time at the helm included alterations to the broadcast structure, a revitalization of league-created content pieces, league-wide themed events, and a shift to weekday matches.

While the league did not report any major boosts in viewership, fan reception was largely positive, particularly in regard to the LCS’ broadcast changes. The LCS’ player-focused approach under Felling included weekly appearances at the caster’s desk by players, as well as League streamers and community members.

The LCS has not named an interim commissioner or replacement for Felling at this time, although it’s expected her position will be filled at Riot before LCS Summer Split.

The LCS’ domestic schedule will resume on June 1 when the Summer Split begins. Until then, the league’s top two teams from the Spring Split—Cloud9 and Golden Guardians—will represent North America at this year’s Mid-Season Invitational.