Riot reveals League’s ranked reset date and start of upcoming second split

At the end of last year, Riot Games revealed that it would be drastically changing the way League of Legends‘ ranked system would play out for 2023. With the entire year chopped into two individual splits, players would have to make the climb up to the apex of their respective regions all over again by the middle of the year.

The developers have finally unveiled the start date of the second split, along with the ranked reset date for the game. On Monday, July 17, the first split of the year will end, rewards will be dished out, and everyone will have to grind once more for their precious LP.

Get ready for a mid-season shakeup.



On July 17 at 23:59 CST, your rank will reset and Split 2 of the ranked season will begin, so keep on climbing 🫡 pic.twitter.com/bNoIqKDOWU — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) April 8, 2023

There were a few key reasons why Riot implemented this change, including the lack of incentive for some players to keep grinding once they hit a certain rank in the game. Some players, for example, simply wanted access to the ranked rewards once one hit Gold, leaving the game mode relatively untouched for the rest of the year.

With this reset, players are not only pushed to reach that rank again, but they are also up for more goodies. This includes more Hextech chests, keys, and a Victorious skin release at the end of both splits instead of just one, like previous years

Related: Riot is splitting League’s 2023 ranked season in half, doubling individual ranks and rewards

It also helps that Riot reduced promotion series requirements from five games to three, which should convince some players to continue pushing up their own personal ladders since it doesn’t need too much effort to continue rising in the ranks. In previous years, players were much more susceptible to failing their promotions due to unforeseen circumstances, like griefers and the occasional disconnect.

With only 100 days left, summoners should jump on the Rift as soon as possible if they still haven’t reached that coveted rank that they’ve been looking for this year.