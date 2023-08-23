Riot hints at next LoL system in line for rework, with ‘more to share’ in the future

For the past couple of seasons, Riot has been so worried about pushing out new content, champions, Prestige skins and battle passes that they have forgotten all about old systems like Champion Mastery and Honor. But, one Rioter confirmed that one of these neglected systems is next in line for rework.

While addressing the new disenchant option in a post on the League of Legends subreddit on Aug. 20, designer Jordan “BarackProbama” Checkman revealed that the next feature on Riot’s to-do (or should I say to-fix) list is Champion Mastery.

“One thing we are fairly sure of is that collecting loot items and cashing them in part of the system is not something we’d like to carry forward. More to share on that as things develop, but this also factored into our feature-prioritization for Multi-Disenchant,” explained the Riot employee.

This suggests Riot will move away from the idea of you upgrading your Champion Mastery with blue essence and instead we could be looking at an entirely new system. Since this is so closely knit to Eternals, it could be that Riot will put both of these systems under one umbrella and call it a day.

It’s hard to say when exactly will Riot reveal their plans on how will Champion Mastery look in the future, but since the biggest announcements usually come with the preseason dev update, I assume we’ll get our first look at the new Champion Mastery really soon.

