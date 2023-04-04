Riot dev teases commemorative emote coming to LoL for April Fools’

League of Legends‘ Summoner’s Rift map was tweaked to celebrate April Fools’ Day a few days ago, which also introduced a few adorable skins. For two days, players were able to discover numerous silly features that shook up the game’s playstyle.

The event is finished now, and Riot Games producer Yasuna asked for community feedback in a recent Reddit thread. In the comments, she also teased that for players who’ve participated in the time-limited event, there “may or may not be a commemorative emote coming soon.”

April Fools’ Day emotes are some of the rewards that are frequently given for completing challenges or simply experiencing those short events. Generally, they refer to skinlines linked to those celebrations or the URF (Ultra Rapid Fire) game mode, which was initially created for April Fools’ Day.

Players gave a mixed response to the Rioter’s comment, saying they would’ve liked to know they would get a reward for participating in this year’s April Fools’ Day event. “I actually would have played a normal game had I known,” wrote a disappointed user. “I would’ve played at least a little knowing there was an exclusive element to it but not saying anything and then suddenly ‘here’s something limited’ feels kinda sh*tty for those that just took a small break,” doubled down another.

It’s still unclear what will the emote represent and when it’ll be handed to League players.

This year’s April Fools’ Day event welcomed a few silly features on the Rift’s Blind Pick mode. It included the mascot Stabby Crabby, which went rogue against junglers who’ve been killing them relentlessly for gold and vision.

It also added Hexgates to enhance mobility and rotations around the map, as well as random herds of helping Poros, silly hats for minions, and Tower Emotes. In the comments, players’ feedback was generally positive.

Silly hats on minions were the top-voted feature players said they liked. Others suggested the Hextech gates in midlane should be implemented permanently into the Rift, as they turned out to be highly valuable. On the other side, players reported FPS issues with Poro herd spawns and a few other glitches linked to the event.

Now that the event ended, players can look ahead and test out the latest released champion into the game, the adorable support Milio. In addition, the event Inkshadow will drop new skins with a distinctive art identity on April 18.