Riot breaks down Sona-Lux bot lane meta

The bottom lane duo of Sona and Lux has become increasingly popular and has been seen in different tournaments all around the world.

To break down the pairing, Riot Games have released a video on Sona and Lux, explaining why it works in season 10.

Both champions should start with Spellthief’s edge. The reason that this combination works is due to both champions scaling especially well with gold and getting large power boosts once they are able to acquire their core items.

The video explains the increase in popularity of this bottom lane combination is due to the buff of Spellthief’s Edge in patch 10.15 and the nerf to the Guardian Keystone in 10.12. Another reason this change assisted in this bottom lane is due to the damage amount added before the effect triggers, changing it so it activates after any damage is dealt.

The video also explains the weaknesses to the lane and the best counter picks. Early in the game, the lane is going to be vulnerable due to both champions being low health. Counter-picking with Pyke or Bard are effective by being able to roam from lane early and create advantages elsewhere on the map. Blitzcrank is also an effective counter as he is able to single out a champion and pick off early kills.