Riot adds new platform Caffeine as an official streaming partner for the LCS

Caffeine is now the newest official streaming partner for the North American LCS. The partnership isn’t exclusive though, so the LCS will still be broadcast on Riot Games’ official Twitch accounts as well.

LCS fans and amateur shoutcasters will be able to stream and live host the official LCS broadcast on their own channels. This collaboration will last through the remainder of the 2019 LCS Summer Split, the playoffs, finals, and the LCS Regional Qualifiers.

“Our platform will deliver these matches with almost no latency, allowing fans to watch as if they were there, while also offering aspiring shoutcasters the ability to live host their own streams of the event and interact with fans in real time,” Caffeine founder and CEO Ben Keighran said.

Matt Archambault, Riot’s head of esports partnerships and business development for North America, explained some of the reasons for the partnership, saying that there has been “demand from our community around new streaming platforms.”

Caffeine joins Alienware, SecretLab, and State Farm as partners of the LCS. The League of Legends community will likely have fun creating new content now that they can stream the LCS and shoutcast the games themselves.