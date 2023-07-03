More of a dog person? Ridiculous LoL chase perfectly captures how every Yuumi hater feels

It’s no secret most League of Legends hate Yuumi. While some players simply ignore the cat attached to their back, watchfully following their every step and judging them, others run across Summoner’s Rift just to escape the watchful gaze and the pressure of the magical kitty.

Chasing on Summoner’s Rift usually means one thing—enemies chasing you while you’re trying to escape with one HP. But one Ezreal showed an entirely new meaning of the word in a July 2 Reddit post where they desperately tried to escape the claws of their friendly Yuumi.

In the clip, the Ezreal player ran across the Rift with one simple goal—don’t allow Yuumi to attach. While grabbing some CS along the way, this Ezreal player was doing everything in their power to avoid getting close to the Yuumi running right behind them.

The fast-forwarded clip shows almost four full minutes of the Ezreal’s unrelenting effort to escape Yuumi’s claws. Although the Ezrael player baited Yuumi numerous times only to Arcane Shift away from her, eventually, she managed to catch up with him.

This ridiculous chase essentially shows how all Yuumi haters feel whenever they have a Yuumi player on their team. Reluctant to join forces and avoid her watchful gaze that only makes the act of carrying the game more stressful because you’re scared you’re being scrutinized and your every misstep can mean your furry friend might leave you.

While I too hate playing with a Yuumi, especially during the laning phase when I’m not allowed to make a single mistake, I never went this far. Instead, I place my bets during the laning phase that one of my beefy boys will get fed during the early game and Yuumi will be on their back before I know it.

