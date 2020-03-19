Reworked Fiddlestick’s voice actor explains how to pull off the champion’s terrifying voice

League of Legends fans may find this hard to believe, but reworked Fiddlesticks was actually voiced by a human.

Voice actor Kellen Goff shared his experience with voicing the Harbinger of Death today, even explaining how to pull off the chilling inhuman sounds with his vocal cords. While the first part of nailing Fiddlesticks’ voice is breathing inwards, it appears to be a bit more complicated than that.

“Put it in the upper right corner of your throat, and that activates a bit of a whistling undertone,” Goff said. “It sounds like two voices are talking at once, or the wind is talking, or a rusty gate.”

Though the method may seem a bit abstract, the effect is terrifying. Two separate voices appear to meet together in disharmony, with one being wheezy and guttural and the other sounding like nails on a chalkboard.

The second part of Fiddle’s voice when breathing outward starts off as a whisper. As you get louder and find “where the air is coming out,” you then push it outward to create another haunting effect.

When creating such terrifying sounds, it’s important to keep your vocal cords safe.

“If it feels like it hurts, that’s a no no,” Goff advises. “Your throat is so fragile… and it’s a muscle that can break like that… If it hurts, stop and practice another day. You have all the time in the world and as practice makes perfect, so does patience.”

Goff has voiced characters in a wide array of games, such as SMITE, MapleStory, and Warframe. He’s also performed in several animes, including One Punch Man and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.