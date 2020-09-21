Report: OG Upset stream leak reveals that Invictus Gaming are ‘pretty interested’ in signing him for 2021

It is rumoured that LEC AD carry Upset is in talks with the LPL’s Invictus Gaming to potentially join the team for 2021. The rumour comes from a leaked Twitter conversation with his agent, screenshotted by a fan from Upset’s Twitch stream. In the screenshot, he discusses sending clips and VOD’s to a scouting agent from IG.

Leaked from Upset's stream:



In a discussion with an agent, it seems that IG might be interested in Upset. Upset doesn't seem uninterested either.



This doesn't seem to be close to a deal yet so don't take it for granted.



Thanks to everyone that notified me!! ♥ pic.twitter.com/qumBppPNLn — LEC Wooloo (@LEC_Wooloo) September 20, 2020

Currently, IG have no free import slots on their roster – per Riot ruling that any team can only have two players without residency of the league they are playing in. With mid laner Rookie gaining residency in 2021 after almost 6 years in the LPL, however, IG will open up another import slot that could potentially be used to bring in a Western talent like Upset. If he were to join the team, he would replace current AD Carry Puff and become the first-ever Western player to join a starting roster for a Chinese team.

This is not the first time LEC players have entered discussions with Chinese teams, with MAD Lions AD Carry Shad0w having allegedly been in contact with Chinese teams before signing with MAD Lions. However, these discussions break what has appeared to be a long-standing unspoken rule amongst the LPL and LCK of not signing Western players.

One of the key issues in trades such as these is the question of a language barrier- yet IG as an organisation are uniquely positioned to be able to work around a non-Chinese speaking player. Top laner TheShy, as a Korean resident, notoriously relies on mid laner Rookie for translation of certain key calls during coaching sessions and games. With the infrastructure already in place for teaching foreign players Chinese, this is a potentially huge development for one of China’s most historic teams.

After a poor performance by Origen in the LEC Summer Split, it comes as little surprise to see that Upset is exploring offers from other teams. Despite his team’s poor performance, he still managed to put up impressive stats in comparison with the LEC’s AD Carry talent pool. Notorious for living in the shadow of other LEC giants – first Rekkles and Hans Sama, now Carzzy and Perkz – a trade to the LPL would offer a unique opportunity for Upset to prove himself without the comparisons that have plagued him for his entire career.