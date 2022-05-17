Report: Golden Guardians to promote Stixxay to LCS lineup, sign LIDER to Academy team

Stixxay will return to the LCS stage after spending a split at the Academy level.

Golden Guardians will start Stixxay at the AD carry position in the upcoming LCS Summer Split, according to a report from Brieuc Seeger of Upcomer. After spending time with the organization during the Spring Split as a positional coach and Academy-level substitute, Stixxay will reportedly play on stage this summer.

Stixxay played for Golden Guardians at the LCS level last season, helping to bring the League of Legends team to a playoff appearance following last year’s Summer Split. He will replace Lost at the ADC position, who was released from the team earlier this week.

Stixzay played 54 individual games with Golden Guardians last season, posting a record of 15-39 over the course of the full season.

In addition to Stixxay joining Golden Guardians’ starting lineup, the organization will also sign former Team Vitality mid laner LIDER to its Academy roster, according to Upcomer. LIDER has not played a game for Vitality during the 2022 season, although he has remained on the team’s roster. He will reportedly replace Ryoma on Golden Guardians’ Academy team.

LIDER has not played a game on the professional stage since last season’s LEC Summer Split playoffs. He and Vitality were bounced from the last year’s postseason in the first round by Fnatic, who eventually represented Europe at the World Championship.

Golden Guardians will return to play when the 2022 LCS Summer Split begins on June 18.