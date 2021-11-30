Golden Guardians reveals full 2022 LCS coaching staff featuring Stixxay in full-time coaching role

Golden Guardians has hired a positional coach for all five positions on Summoner's Rift.

Golden Guardians has been one of the most active organizations in the LCS this offseason, restructuring a large part of its roster heading into 2022. And today, the team revealed its full coaching staff, complete with assistant coaches at all five positions on the Rift.

Notably, the team’s former bottom laner, Stixxay, will become a coach with the organization. Stixxay will serve as the team’s positional coach for the AD carry role in 2022. The six-year LCS veteran will work hand-in-hand with the team’s two bottom laners, former TSM starter Lost and former PEACE ADC Violet, both of whom were signed earlier this offseason.

Your 2022 GG LCS Coaching Staff:



Head Coach: @inero



Assistant Coaches:@Swip3rR (Top)@SpookzOCE (Jungle)@ChuChuZs (Mid)@Stixxay (Bot)@HustlinBeasT (Support)



Show them your support as they look to lead our team to new heights in the coming splits 😁 pic.twitter.com/FhlQOzdRC5 — Golden Guardians (@GoldenGuardians) November 30, 2021

Four other positional coaches—Brandon “Swip3rr” Holland, Samuel “Spookz” Broadley, Aaron “Chuchuz” Bland, and Morgan “Hustlin” Granberg—were also announced as part of the staff. Nicholas “Inero” Smith will reprise his role as the team’s head coach, entering his fourth full season with Golden Guardians.

Earlier this week, Golden Guardians revealed its Academy-level lineup, announcing that former LCS jungler Matthew “Akaadian” Higginbotham will lead the organization’s Academy team as its head coach in 2022.

Golden Guardians’ new lineup and coaching staff will make their 2022 LCS debut when the league returns to action on Jan. 14 for the annual Lock-in tournament.

