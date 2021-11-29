Golden Guardians reveals 2022 LCS Academy roster featuring Ryoma, Violet, Iconic, Chime, and Tony Top

Former LCS jungler Akaadian will make his coaching debut with the team.

Golden Guardians has introduced its 2022 LCS Academy roster, featuring a mix of one-time LCS players in former 100 Thieves mid laner Ryoma, as well as 2021 Golden Guardians starters Iconic and Chime. Golden Guardians also made a move to acquire former Evil Geniuses Academy-level top laner Tony Top and former PEACE AD carry Violet out of the Oceania’s LCO.

Violet and Ryoma, two players from Oceania, don’t take up import slots on Golden Guardians’ roster due to a rule change from last season that designates Oceanic players as North American residents. Golden Guardians’ starting ADC Lost is also considered a North American resident, despite his Oceanic background.

Chime and Iconic, who both appeared on Golden Guardians’ 2021 main LCS roster, will play for Golden Guardians’ Academy team next season after the organization made several moves in free agency to bolster its starting lineup. The organization signed former MOUZ jungler Pridestalkr to the team earlier in the offseason, in addition to confirming the return of one-time LCS support Olleh to the starting lineup.

Golden Guardians’ Academy lineup will be led by former LCS jungler Matthew “Akaadian” Higginbotham, who will coach the team in his first year as a head coach. Last season, Akaadian spent the majority of the Summer Split in a starting role with Dignitas at the jungle position.

The LCS has not yet announced a start date for the 2022 Academy season, although the LCS season is set to return on Jan. 14 with the second annual Lock-in tournament.

