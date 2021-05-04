Rekkles’ League of Legends settings: Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Martin “Rekkles” Larsson is the AD carry for G2 Esports in the LEC.

Finishing the 2021 LEC Spring Split regular season at the top of the standings at 14-4, Rekkles and his team are one of the best in Europe and even the world. G2 failed to win the Spring Split playoffs, though, coming in third place instead.

Prior to joining G2 this spring, the 24-year-old Swedish player was a part of Fnatic, a team he represented at Worlds six times.

If you’re looking to emulate top League of Legends pros, Rekkles is one of the most qualified candidates, boasting a champion pool in the bottom lane that includes Tristana, Kennen, Vayne, Sivir, Jhin, and more.

Here are Rekkles’ League of Legends settings:

Keybinds

Ability 1

Q Ability 2

W Ability 3

E Ultimate

R Summoner Spell 1

D Summoner Spell 2

F Item 1

1 Item 2

2 Item 3

3 Item 4

4 Item 5

5 Item 6

6 Trinket

` Target Champs

Mouse 5 Ping Menu

G

Mouse sensitivity

DPI

1600 In-Game Mouse Speed

50 In-Game Camera Move Speed (Mouse)

50 Polling Rate

1000Hz Windows Sens

6 In-Game Camera Move Speed (Keyboard)

0

Video settings

Color

50 Color Gamma

50 Brightness

63 Contrast

5 Screen Shake

Disabled Shadows

Off Character Quality

Low Environment

Low Effects

Low

