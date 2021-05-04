Rekkles’ League of Legends settings: Keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Let's get Rekkles.

Martin “Rekkles” Larsson is the AD carry for G2 Esports in the LEC.

Finishing the 2021 LEC Spring Split regular season at the top of the standings at 14-4, Rekkles and his team are one of the best in Europe and even the world. G2 failed to win the Spring Split playoffs, though, coming in third place instead.

Prior to joining G2 this spring, the 24-year-old Swedish player was a part of Fnatic, a team he represented at Worlds six times.

If you’re looking to emulate top League of Legends pros, Rekkles is one of the most qualified candidates, boasting a champion pool in the bottom lane that includes Tristana, Kennen, Vayne, Sivir, Jhin, and more.

Here are Rekkles’ League of Legends settings:

Keybinds

Ability 1
Q		Ability 2
W		Ability 3
E
Ultimate
R		Summoner Spell 1
D		Summoner Spell 2
F
Item 1
1		Item 2
2		Item 3
3
Item 4
4		Item 5
5		Item 6
6
Trinket
`		Target Champs
Mouse 5		Ping Menu
G

Mouse sensitivity

DPI
1600		In-Game Mouse Speed
50		In-Game Camera Move Speed (Mouse)
50
Polling Rate
1000Hz		Windows Sens
6		In-Game Camera Move Speed (Keyboard)
0

Video settings

Color
50		Color Gamma
50		Brightness
63
Contrast
5		Screen Shake
Disabled		Shadows
Off
Character Quality
Low		Environment
Low		Effects
Low

