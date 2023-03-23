Reginald delays announcement for TSM’s LoL division again—and fans are quickly losing patience

After missing out on the 2023 LCS Spring Playoffs, TSM supporters are now searching for answers to many different questions about the organization’s current stance on its League of Legends division.

With multiple members of League management leaving, fans have become increasingly worried about the LCS team’s future, and have called on TSM CEO Andy “Reginald” Dinh to provide a definitive announcement on how they’ll be moving forward into the rest of 2023. There is also a growing contingent of fans who have become more and more disgruntled with the various statements the CEO has given so far.

On the team’s subreddit, for example, Reginald said that TSM “overhired and expanded too quickly,” and due to the recent economic downturn, the organization had to make some difficult decisions to remain sustainable. He does, however, feel like the current team they have is “stronger and more performant.”

“We don’t see negative effects with the changes that we’ve made,” Reginald said. “TSM was not headed in the right direction, [and] I am taking a more hands on role. In fact, we’ve put the right decision makers in place to be more successful long term.”

Unfortunately for TSM fans, the 30-year-old gave a quick update shortly after the post was made, stating that the team was still trying to process multiple aspects, and would not be able to make any sort of announcement until later in the year, to a “minimum of four to five months.” He also said that he would be making another post explaining why TSM invested so little into the League team in 2023.

This was a huge disappointment for fans, who began criticizing the team and the unfulfilled promises over the past several months. Last November, for example, Reginald told TSM fans to be patient, stating that there would be more news in January about how TSM would be “doubling down” on their League division in the following year.

In a separate post, he even said that there would be major news in January that would prove that TSM “[has] every intention of winning Worlds” this year. No announcement or statement has been made since, and after the loss of multiple major staff members and multiple roster swaps, the TSM faithful have started to wane in their beliefs.