TSM makes sweeping management changes after failing to qualify for 2023 LCS Spring Playoffs

After just missing out on the 2023 LCS Spring Split playoffs, TSM’s iconic League of Legends division is already spinning up some changes for the next season.

The team has parted ways with general manager Glen Yang and team manager Kristine Huang, as confirmed by the two on their respective social media accounts today. Both staff members joined TSM in 2022 and have been a part of the team through a transitional phase where multiple different players ended up joining and leaving over the course of a year.

Today is my last day at TSM. And I am grateful for the amazing and unforgettable time that I've had with my teams. The memories and experiences of my time working in NA will stay with me forever.



Throughout this split, I have witnessed the entire team giving 120% effort every… — TSM Glen (@glenyanglol) March 23, 2023

“The memories and experiences of my time working in NA will stay with me forever,” Yang said on social media. “Throughout this split, I have witnessed the entire team giving 120 percent effort every day, striving to win every victory with everything they had. Despite not making the playoffs, I am proud of what we accomplished this split.”

Yang and Huang aren’t the only staff who have left TSM over this past week. The team’s COO Walter Wang also left the team a week ago as the organization seems to be preparing for an overhaul of its coaching staff and management. Supporters are still waiting for a statement on the recent departures and the future of the current League division.

Today is my last day at TSM. I cherish all the valuable experience that I have gained here.



Really appreciate every managers, players, coaching staffs and colleagues that I have worked with in the past one year. 🫶🏻 — Kristine Huang (@KristineHuang77) March 23, 2023

For 2023, however, fan expectations were relatively low, especially after the team lost its superstar jungler Mingyi “Spica” Lu during the previous offseason. Even though the org’s free agency acquisitions weren’t as flashy as other teams, TSM was still able to put up a valiant effort through the Spring Split but eventually were pushed out of the playoff picture by a single game.

Looking ahead, TSM must strategize how it will play out the remainder of the year, especially if it is planning to make some big changes to management. Additionally, those same members must make some big decisions regarding the team’s current LCS roster and whether these players are who TSM wish to roll with in the 2023 Summer Split.

In the meantime, LCS fans can enjoy the 2023 Spring Split playoffs, which is set to begin today at 4pm CT.