Red Bull launches new League of Legends content series

Red Bull, the official energy drink sponsor of the LCS, is starting a new content series on Twitch focused on the strategy and analytics of “off-meta” team compositions in League of Legends, the company announced today.

Titled “Metamorphosis,” the series will feature League personalities including Ovilee May, KayPea, Trick2G, BunnyFuFuu, and Hai. They’ll be working in tandem with viewers to come up with unique compositions and character builds and then they’ll test them out.

The new series starts next Wednesday, July 29 at 6pm CT. All the action can be caught on Red Bull’s official Twitch channel. Episodes will air every other week.

“Through Metamorphosis, Red Bull’s once again proving themselves a beloved part of the LCS community by finding fun new ways for players and fans to experience League of Legends,” said Matt Archambault, Riot Games’ head of NA esports partnerships. “The series brings a whole new energy to League of Legends that all players can enjoy, whether they’re casual or competitive, and we can’t wait to see the crazy compositions that players throw onto the Rift.”

This activation by Red Bull comes after Riot extended its deal with the brand as an LCS partner through 2020 in January. Red Bull became the league’s official energy drink sponsor during last year’s summer finals.

The new content series will start up just as things heat up in the LCS’ Summer Split. This weekend will be week seven out of nine for the league before the summer playoffs begin on Aug. 13.

Update July 22 4:55pm CT: The original version of this article said the LCS was partnering with Red Bull for the “Metamorphosis” series. Riot clarified that this is Red Bull’s own project. This article has been edited to reflect that information.