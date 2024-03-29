Quid wins 2024 LCS Spring MVP in second split in NA

After an explosive 2024 Spring Split, one of the most promising young talents in the LCS has taken home some hardware for their trophy case.

100 Thieves’ budding star mid laner Lim “Quid” Hyeon-seung has won the Most Valuable Player award for the season, earning himself a whopping 63 vote points over the rest of the competition. The two other players in the running for MVP were his fellow Thieves teammate Kim “River” Dong-woo and FlyQuest’s superstar jungler Kacper “Inspired” Słoma.

The 19-year-old prospect joined 100 Thieves for the 2023 Summer Split after the team suffered a surprisingly disappointing season with Bjergsen and Doublelift. Filling in for one of North America’s greatest players was a big ask, but after a full year, Quid has shown his potential to be one of the best players in the region.

Over the course of the 2024 Spring Split, Quid led all mid laners with 60 kills and an outrageous average of 738 damage to enemy champions per minute, along with decent early game laning stats and the second-lowest gold share in his role at 24 percent of his team’s total income. Overall, he was a major force that helped power the Thieves to the top of the regular season standings with a 10-4 record.

Unfortunately, 100 Thieves failed to make it far in the playoffs, with more experienced squads like Cloud9 and Team Liquid taking them down in the postseason. This roster is still very young and hasn’t seen much of the big stage before, with Sniper and Meech making their LCS debuts this split.

This has, however, bolstered the hopes and dreams of 100 Thieves fans, since the roster has already shown incredible progress over the last split. Now, they can build on the success they’ve had so they can focus on breaking through the barrier of playoff competition to win a trophy and make the 2024 World Championship.

