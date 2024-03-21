Bvoy, Quid, and Busio highlight fresh-faced 2024 LCS Spring Split All-Pro teams

After a hotly contested 2024 LCS Spring Split, some of the best players in the league are being recognized for their talent—including some names that League of Legends fans might not have expected to see at the top of the leaderboard.

Riot announced the LCS’ All-Pro teams for the 2024 Spring Split today. The All-Pro First Team, for example, consisted of a whole slew of new faces, including Shopify Rebellion AD carry Bvoy, 100 Thieves’ mid laner Quid, and FlyQuest support Busio. These three League players only recently joined the LCS over the last year, with Bvoy shining as the true carry for a Shopify Rebellion squad that otherwise struggled throughout the split.

Plenty of potential. Image via Riot Games

In fact, Shopify Rebellion finished with a disappointing 5-9 record, but Bvoy stood tall with the third-most kills among LCS marksmen and a whopping 77.1 percent kill participation while sitting in the top three in all damage categories, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir.

His efforts kept Shopify Rebellion competitive, and although his team isn’t in the playoffs, he can still head into the next split with some confidence. Meanwhile, both Quid and Busio jumped into the postseason with a head full of steam after their teams finished at the top of the regular season standings.

As newer additions to the league, the two players made their mark with some massive performances from their respective roles, helping their squad reach new heights in the spring. Alongside teammates like Bwipo and River, who also made the All-Pro first team, these promising talents have taken a great step toward solidifying their legacy in the league.

Here are the second and third All-Pro teams for the 2024 LCS Spring Split:

2024 LCS Spring All-Pro second team

Cloud9 break into the All-Pro second team. Image via Riot Games

TL Impact

FLY Inspired

C9 Jojopyun

C9 Berserker

100T Eyla

2024 LCS Spring All-Pro third team

More rookies enter the fray with Sniper and Massu. Image via Riot Games

100T Sniper

C9 Blaber

FLY Jensen

FLY Massu

C9 Vulcan

You can catch all of the action in the 2024 Spring Split playoffs when the LCS continues with the second round on March 22.

