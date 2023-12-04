Shopify Rebellion introduces roster for LCS debut, featuring familiar faces

The landscape of the LCS for the 2024 Spring Split is finally being cemented. And today, the newest League of Legends team to join the LCS has given fans a look at what they can expect in the upcoming season, complete with a handful of recognizable players.

Shopify Rebellion has fully revealed the team it expects to sport for its debut split in the LCS, featuring a number of players who headlined the most recent iteration of the TSM roster, as well as new and returning faces. The organization joins the LCS following the departure of TSM from the league after over a decade of competition.

TSM’s former bot laner and LCS headliner, WildTurtle, will join Shopify Rebellion for 2024. Photo by Robert Paul/Riot Games via Flickr

Returning from TSM are Bugi and Insanity as the starting jungler and mid laner for Shopify Rebellion, with coach Reven set to make an impact on the LCS once more at the helm of the team. The veteran WildTurtle will also be making a reappearance as part of this roster, though in the form of a streamer and bot lane substitute.

Following their victory as part of Disguised during the NACL Summer Playoffs, FakeGod, Zeyzal, and Tomio will be reunited under the Shopify Rebellion banner—marking the return of FakeGod and Zeyzal to the main stage after some time away. Tomio has been listed as a substitute for the returning Bugi, and as of now, it is unclear how the team plans to incorporate the two players into the upcoming season, or if it will prioritize Bugi.

Rounding out the roster is Bvoy, who, while he may be a new face to the North American scene, is a player with vast international experience. Bvoy has competed within the LPL, the LEC, the LLA, and, most recently, CBLoL, where he helped paiN Gaming take near complete control of the region for the entirety of 2023. This will be the first time he has played with any of his teammates professionally, though has previous experience being coached by Reven.

The 2024 LCS Spring Split does not yet have an official start date, though Riot Games revealed a few weeks ago that the structure of the tournament will be altered to now feature eight teams rather than 10—removing Golden Guardians and Evil Geniuses from the lineup. As of now, it is unclear how this will influence the schedule, though more information is expected to be revealed following the conclusion of the holiday season.