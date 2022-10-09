Player ratings: Upset, Humanoid, and Fnatic shine against T1 in 2022 Worlds group stage

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Fnatic cemented their lead in Group A of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship after crushing T1 during the second day of the competition. The European players had a tumultuous start of the tournament, even avoiding scrimming ahead of the competition for uncertain reasons, but those times are over as they remain undefeated at the end of day two.

Their overall aggressive-yet-thorough playstyle enabled them to succeed in one of the most difficult match-ups they had to face during Worlds. On the other hand, T1 had trouble finding the right synergy and weren’t able to execute the strategy behind their draft. We’ve ranked both teams’ players from top to bot, giving them a vote from one to 10 based on their performance during the match.

Fnatic

Wunder: 8

Reliable performance in the top lane, impressive composure and focus during teamfights. Wunder responded very well to T1 aggression and ganks during the early game, and survived several tower dives and two-vs-one ganks on his own. However, there were some unusual decisions on where and when to teleport as well as from where to flank the enemy team that could have been executed better.

Razork: 9

Showed great rational thinking throughout the game while still being very proactive. His ability to keep his composure even under pressure and not hesitating when the situation required him to step in are the reasons why his team was able to collect advantages since the early game.

Humanoid: 9

Reliable and powerful performance both as a solo laner and as a carry in teamfights. He was always in the right place at the right time, uniting his teammates under his Emperor’s banner and charging forward to ult various members of the enemy team. His damage was crucial to ensure a successful outcome in skirmishes, especially in the later stages of the game. Furthermore, he kept in check his direct opponent, Faker, throughout the game, allowing the other members of Fnatic to be more at ease knowing the enemy Akali was not roaming freely.

Upset: 8

An almost flawless performance. His confidence and trust in his support enabled his aggressive playstyle, thus increasing the pressure in lane after every trade. Showed great teamfighting skills and smart positioning throughout the game, dealing significant damage to his opponents at every opportunity given. However, a big part of his success needs to be attributed to his teammates and how they shielded him, providing the perfect situation for him to thrive.

Hylissang: 8

Constant presence that empowered his teammates from the shadows. Not a flashy performance, nor a perfect one, but he gave his teammates exactly what they needed to bring the team to victory. Landed several pivotal bubbles that allowed Razork and Upset to work their magic. However, some ultimate abilities were not in sync with the rest of the team and others missed their mark.

T1

Zeus: 7

Had a good early game, but never capitalized on the CS lead and lane pressure. Despite several attempts to take down the enemy top laner, both solo and with the help of his jungler, the damage was never enough, or the timing of the attack was not well thought out. Several unsuccessful flanks and no chance to split push significantly decreased the utility of his champion in the game.

Oner: 5

Oner had a great start to the game, but got lost in the transition. He had a well thought-out strategy from the beginning of the game on where to gank his opponents, but the timings were always slightly off. The quick rotation on the map should have created opportunities for his teammates to obtain more advantages, but instead the opposite happened. The late game was an uphill battle against an overpowering Fnatic and its frontline that still could have been overcome by a perfect teamfight supported by Viego’s resets.

Faker: 5

A ninja in the shadows—completely undetected on the map. He was shut down by his opponent and was unable to roam freely on the map without worrying that his lane would be taken over by the enemy team. This led to an inability to impact the game in its latter stages, aggravated by poor choices of engagement timings. Overall, it was an unsuccessful game for his Akali, as he was able to collect only one assassination.

Gumayusi: 7

Most likely a victim of the circumstances, it’s difficult to assess if Gumayusi could have affected the game differently. He needed time to scale with his Aphelios, but he was never given the opportunity, and his power spike came in too late to become the team’s carry.

Keria: 6

A reliable performance with several proactive plays. His threshold was both a menace to his opponents and a safe haven for his teammates, with the ability of saving them from the most dire situations and positions. Despite perfecting the usage of his lanterns, Keria didn’t land many of his hooks. Better positioning could have caught his opponents’ carry off guard, and possibly secured a take down for Gumayusi.