Peanut admits there’s a ‘big difference’ between junglers in LCK and LPL

Gen.G’s Peanut is full of praise for junglers in China’s League of Legends Pro League (LPL)

Following a recent win in the 2022 LCK Summer Split, the 24-year-old spoke with Korizon Esports about the differences between his position in South Korea and China.

“The junglers from top of the LPL standings are really good,” he said. “TES Tian, JDG Kanavi, V5 Karsa, RNG Wei, and EDG Jiejie.”

But what sets the LPL apart from the LCK is that even junglers from the middle and bottom-tier teams are competitive—something Peanut experienced himself when he played for LGD Gaming in 2020. “Each [LPL] jungler seemed to have distinctive characteristics, and merits on his own,” he explained.

This, according to Peanut, constitutes a “big difference between the LPL and the LCK junglers.” He also revealed that contrary to popular belief, teams in the LCK and LPL don’t often scrim against each other. But when they do, they try to take the best part of their opponent’s playstyle and implement it into their own gameplay.

To get ahead of the competition in Korea earlier this year, Peanut even went as far as trying to adjust his playstyle to be similar to LPL junglers ahead of the 2022 LCK Spring playoffs.

Peanut and Gen.G will return to action on Friday, Aug. 5 when they face DWG KIA in the 2022 LCK Summer Split.