One LoL champion duo is slowly creeping up as best bottom lane combo in Patch 13.21

In League of Legends‘ Patch 13.21, multiple changes were made by Riot Games to help balance out the game. Two champions who weren’t touched by the update, however, are steadily rising in rank as one of the best picks for the bottom lane.

It might be early in the patch cycle, but Miss Fortune and Rakan have shot up as the best bottom lane combo in ranks Platinum and higher, sporting a formidable 55 percent win rate as a duo, according to League stats aggregate U.GG. This is the highest win rate among bottom lane pairings, and is a new development since the two champions haven’t been seen together at the top of the leaderboards.

Both champions have not been touched by any adjustments over the last two patches, and are usually not found as a pair. Miss Fortune, for example, is found with champions like Blitzcrank, Nautilus, Leona, and Thresh, while Rakan is found with his forever partner Xayah, Kai’Sa, and Ezreal.

New bottom lane king and queen? Image via Riot Games

There is no doubt that they can gel on the Summoner’s Rift, since Miss Fortune does work relatively well with support champions that can lock down enemies while she rains bullets on them. Rakan might not be as tanky as the other champions that Miss Fortune usually partners up with, but he has plenty of crowd control that she can take advantage of.

He can also protect her well with his various movement and shielding spells, and can set up for some decent trades by diving in, knocking enemies up, and zipping right back to Miss Fortune’s side in one cycle of his abilities. Their true power, however, comes from their teamfighting potential, and the wombo combo that they can launch at their enemies from outside of vision.

If Rakan can find a surprise flash-ulti on some unsuspecting enemies, Miss Fortune can easily follow up with her Bullet Time ultimate from relatively far away, making them a massive threat whenever there is a fight around an objective. Opposing players must be wary of a quick combo from the duo, and prepare their cleanses or flashes for when they decide to strike.

