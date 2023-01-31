One iconic LCK player leads league in kills, has nearly half his team’s total kills in 2023 Spring Split

As the 2022 League of Legends World Championship raged on last October, many people called the tournament the “Last Dance” for veteran AD carry Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu. Fans believed the 26-year-old superstar would retire after his final appearance, but after two weeks in the new year, it’s clear he isn’t hanging up his keyboard and mouse anytime soon.

Deft currently leads all LCK players with 61 kills through nine games, along with a 49.6 percent share of the team’s total kills, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir.

To visualize Deft’s impact, the second-highest amount of kills on DK belongs to star mid laner Heo “ShowMaker” Su, who only has 20 kills this season. Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu has 16 kills, while top laner Kim “Canna” Chang-dong had 18 kills.

The legendary marksman has maintained his form from his Summoner’s Cup run with DRX and has added his talent to Dplus KIA’s juggernaut mid-jungle duo to take over the world.

DK does, however, pool a ton of resources into Deft in order to snowball his power levels into the mid-to-late game. He currently averages about 30.6 percent of his team’s total gold per game, the highest of any LCK player.

Even still, Deft has remained one of the most reliable ADCs in the world. Although he has played a majority of his games on Zeri and Lucian, his mechanical prowess is elite and remains a factor every opponent must consider when facing off against this powerhouse.

Through the second week of the split, DK has won seven of their last nine games. In fact, their only losses came at the hands of the GOAT himself, Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, and his young, star-studded cast at T1.

Catch DK in action again when the LCK returns on Feb. 1 as they face Gen.G.