Riot is going easy on the changes in League of Legends Patch 11.12.
The developers are focusing on light champion adjustments, catering to all modes of play. Aphelios and some of his unpopular weapon combinations are getting some much-needed love, while Renekton and Kai’Sa—outliers in pro play—are receiving nerfs.
The Dr. Mundo rework is also finally going live in Patch 11.12, introducing a bigger, better, and more handsome champion with updated visuals and a new set of tweaked and refined abilities.
The patch is expected to hit the live servers on Wednesday, June 9.
Here’s the full list of changes for League Patch 11.12.
Champions
[Update] Dr. Mundo
Passive – Goes Where He Pleases
- Dr. Mundo resists the next immobilizing effect that hits him, instead losing current health and dropping a chemical canister nearby. Dr. Mundo can pick it up by walking over it, restoring a portion of maximum health and reducing this passive’s cooldown. Enemies moving over the canister destroy it
- Dr. Mundo also has increased health regeneration based on his maximum health
Q – Infected Bonesaw
- Dr. Mundo throws an infected bonesaw, dealing magic damage to the first enemy hit based on their current health and slowing them
W – Heart Zapper
- Dr. Mundo electrocutes himself for a few seconds, dealing persistent magic damage to nearby enemies and storing a portion of damage he takes as grey health. At the end of the duration, Dr. Mundo deals a burst of magic damage to nearby enemies and heals his grey health if an enemy is hit (heal reduced if only minions or monsters are hit). Dr. Mundo can recast Heart Zapper to end its effects early
E – Blunt Force Trauma
- Passive – Dr. Mundo has bonus attack damage, increasing based on his missing health
- Active – Dr. Mundo slams his “medical” bag into an enemy, dealing physical damage based on his missing health. If the enemy dies they are swatted away, dealing this ability’s minimum damage to enemies they pass through
Ultimate – Maximum Dosage
- Dr. Mundo pumps himself with chemicals, instantly healing a percent of his missing health. He then heals a portion of his maximum health over a long duration, gaining bonus movement speed and attack damage while healing
Aphelios
Magic resist: 26 to 30
AD growth: 2.4 to three
Q – Severum, the Scythe Pistol
- Maximum number of attacks: six (+one per 33 percent bonus attack speed) to six (+one per 50 percent bonus attack speed)
- On-hit damage: 10 to 30 (+21 to 30 percent bonus AD) to 10 to 40 (+20 to 35 percent bonus AD)
- Healing from basic attacks: three to 20 percent (level one to 18) to three to 10 percent (level one to 18)
- Healing from spells: three to 20 percent (level one to 18) to nine to 30 percent (level one to 18)
Q – Crescendum, the Chakram
- Sentry damage: 25 to 85 (+35 to 50 percent bonus AD) to 31 to 100 (+40 to 60 percent bonus AD)
Draven
Q – Spinning Axe
- Bonus damage: 35/40/45/50/55 (+65/75/85/95/105 percent bonus AD) to 40/45/50/55/60 (+70/80/90/100/110 percent bonus AD)
Gnar
Attack damage: 59 to 57
Hecarim
Armor: 32 to 35
Q – Rampage
- Damage ratio: 75 percent bonus AD to 85 percent bonus AD
Illaoi
Mana growth: 40 to 50
Jarvan IV
W – Golden Aegis
- Cooldown: 12 seconds to nine seconds
Kai’Sa
Q – Icathian Rain
- Cooldown: 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds to 10/9/8/7/6 seconds
Malphite
W – Thunderclap
- On-hit damage: 10/20/30/40/50 (+10 percent armor) to 15/25/35/45/55 (+15 percent armor)
Rammus
W – Defensive Ball Curl
- Base bonus armor: 30 to 40
R – Soaring Slam
- Cooldown: 130/110/90 seconds to 110/95/80 seconds
Nasus
Passive – Soul Eater
- Life steal: 12/18/24 percent (level 1/7/13) to 10/16/22 percent (level 1/7/13)
Renekton
Q – Cull the Meek
- Non-champion healing: 3/4/5/6/7 (+four percent bonus AD) to 2/3/4/5/6 (+three percent bonus AD)
- Empowered non-champion healing: 9/12/15/18/21 (+12 percent bonus AD) to 6/9/12/15/18 (+nine percent bonus AD)
Talon
W – Rake
- Initial damage: 45/60/75/90/105 (+55 percent bonus AD) to 40/50/60/70/80 (+40 percent bonus AD)
- Return damage: 45/70/95/120/145 (+70 percent bonus AD) to 50/80/110/140/170 (+80 percent bonus AD)
Udyr
R – Phoenix Stance
- Cone damage: 60/110/160/210/260/310 (70 percent AP) to 50/95/140/185/230/275 (80 percent AP)
Varus
W – Blighted Quiver
- Maximum bonus damage from target’s missing health: 10/8/14.4/18/21.6/25.2 percent to 9/12/15/18/21 percent
Wukong
Attack damage growth: Four to 3.5
Q – Crushing Blow
- Damage ratio: 50 percent bonus AD to 45 percent bonus AD
Ziggs
Q – Bouncing Bomb
- Base damage: 85/130/175/220/265 to 85/135/185/235/285
R – Mega Inferno Bomb
- Missile speed: 1,550 to 2,250 (minimum 1.2 seconds travel time)
Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes
- Recolored Traditional Karma’s ability VFX
- Battlecast Skarner’s VO when he purchases Frostfire Gauntlet has been restored
- Fixed Warden’s Mail and Randuin’s Omen’s tooltips to properly count blocked damage from their Rock Solid passives
- Black Cleaver now properly appears in the movement tab of the in-game shop
- Gragas’ W – Drunken Rage now properly triggers Manaflow Band and Tear of the Goddess
- Poppy’s W – Steadfast Presence now properly works against Stridebreaker’s Halting Slash passive
- Trundle’s Passive – King’s Tribute no longer triggers if he’s near the Baron a few seconds after it spawns
- Dead allies can no longer stack Demolish with the player against the same turret
Upcoming skins and chromas
Skins
- Pool Party Braum
- Pool Party Sett
Chromas
- Pool Party Braum
- Pool Party Sett
