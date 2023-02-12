Newly reworked Aurelion Sol temporarily disabled on League servers due to ‘in-game issues’

Aurelion Sol has been temporarily disabled on live League of Legends servers, Riot Games has informed players. A message on the League of Legends client reads “We have temporarily disabled the following champion due to in-game issues and are currently working on a resolution: Aurelion Sol.”

Aurelion Sol’s long-anticipated rework was shipped to live servers earlier this week. The champion has been a force in solo queue ever since his rework went live, with his overall play rate skyrocketing from under one percent to nearly 20 percent in just one patch. If you’ve been one-tricking with the new-and-improved Aurelion Sol, though, you might have to put your ranked climb on pause for a bit, as the champion cannot be picked right now, not even in normal games.

Screengrab via Riot Games

It’s unclear at this time what is the cause of the champion’s unavailability, although it’s likely due to a serious bug. Riot usually doesn’t disable champions from the game completely unless such an issue is found in the champion’s kit, or if there is a gameplay-altering interaction between the champion and an in-game object or map feature.

Related: Here are the League Patch 13.3 patch notes

Last November, Riot disabled Neeko after a bug where she could turn into a tower was discovered. Two years ago, Viego was disabled shortly after his release after a bug uncovered a unique interaction between him and The Dark Seal that allowed him to one-shot turrets—just to name a few examples of champions going dark until their kits’ technical issues are resolved.

New champion releases and reworks are always susceptible to bugs, and Aurelion Sol has apparently fallen victim to this, too. Usually, Riot resolves these issues relatively quickly, so A-Sol players should be back on the Rift within the next 24 hours, at most.