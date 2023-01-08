Here are all of Aurelion Sol’s new abilities in League of Legends

Even though many know him as one of the most powerful beings in the League of Legends universe, Aurelion Sol has struggled within the game’s competitive scene, in both pro play and solo queue alike. His abilities and skills could not be applied to many different playstyles and team compositions, and as a result, the mighty creature never found a place to call home within the ever-evolving meta.

In 2023, however, everyone’s favorite space dragon has finally gotten himself some new wings to soar across the galaxy. Riot Games finally unveiled Aurelion Sol’s comprehensive gameplay update, and it comes with a whole new ability set that maintains his identity as a cosmic overlord of the stars while updating his playstyle for modern League.

Whether you’re battling it out on the Summoner’s Rift or zooming down the Howling Abyss, this new update will help you exercise your otherworldly powers as Runeterra’s own Star Forger. Here are all of Aurelion Sol’s new abilities, headed to League in Patch 13.3.

All Aurelion Sol rework abilities in League of Legends

Passive – Cosmic Creator

Aurelion Sol’s damaging abilities grant Stardust, which permanently improve his abilities.

Q – Breath of Light

Aurelion Sol channels a torrent of starfire where his cursor is aimed, damaging the first enemy hit while splashing reduced damage on nearby foes. For every cumulative second of channeling, Breath of Light deals an extra burst of damage. When Aurelion Sol levels up, this ability deals more damage to champions and increases in range. Stardust also increases the burst’s damage.

W – Astral Flight

In classic space dragon fashion, Aurelion Sol flies over terrain towards a target location. He is revealed through fog of war to nearby enemies, but the Star Forger can also cast other abilities while in flight. While flying, Breath of Light has no cooldown or max channel duration, while also dealing more damage. Astral Flight’s cooldown is also reduced when a champion Aurelion Sol has recently damaged is killed. Stardust increases the ability’s max range.

E – Singularity

Aurelion Sol summons a black hole at the target location, damaging enemies and pulling them towards the center for a few seconds. The center of the black hole will also execute enemies that fall below a certain percentage of their max health. This ability also grants Stardust per second for each enemy that is caught in its area-of-effect. Stardust increases the size of Singularity and its execute threshold.

R – Falling Star / The Skies Descend

Falling Star: Aurelion Sol throws a star from the skies onto the Summoner’s Rift, dealing magic damage while stunning any enemies hit. This ability grants Stardust for each enemy hit, while Stardust increases Falling Star’s size. After collecting 75 Stardust, Falling Star will transform into the ability’s upgraded form, The Skies Descend.

The Skies Descend: A giant star is pulled from outer space, which increases the size of this ability’s impact along with its damage to champions. Instead of stunning enemies, The Skies Descend knocks up all enemy champions in its radius, while a massive shockwave eminates from the impact zone to damage and slow all opponents. Stardust increases the size of this ability’s area-of-effect.

Aurelion Sol’s new abilities are scheduled to release for Patch 13.3, which will be live on League‘s servers next month on Tuesday, Feb. 7.