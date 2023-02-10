LoL players are already dubbing Aurelion Sol rework a ‘complete failure’

The celestial dragon that is as old as time itself has, after four years of not tasting a single buff, gotten a makeover from Riot Games. Aurelion Sol’s rework went live yesterday, and League of Legends players have a lot to say about the changes.

League players have already shared their opinions on League’s subreddit that Aurelion Sol’s rework might be a complete failure. In a post, players outlined how the champion’s playstyle has essentially stayed the same but now has infinite scaling and access to items that make him tankier—namely Crown of the Shattered Queen.

“He fundamentally suffers from the same play pattern that made him problematic, except his kit is now loaded with infinite scaling and high AP scalings, and he has access to items that make him tanker than previous iterations,” one player said.

In short, Aurelion Sol still looks to wave clear as soon as possible and then head to either the bot or the top side of the map to gank the overextended enemy.

Other players think the champion is not a failure at all, but just overtuned, making it near impossible to lose a teamfight if you have Aurelion Sol on your side because of his strong scaling numbers and incredibly easy-to-hit spells that have a large hitbox.

Although some may disagree, others still call it a success as the rework drastically increased the champion’s play rate stats with his pick rate jumping from 0.5 percent to almost 20 percent in Patch 13.3, according to League stats site U.GG.

It’s still difficult to judge the overall state of Aurelion Sol since it’s only been a single day since the release of the rework, but the champion does seem to be overtuned and in line for a hotfix nerf or two.