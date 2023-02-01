Aurelion Sol’s rework is finally available on League’s PBE

Aurelion Sol landed on the PBE client, gracing all League of Legends players with his presence—and new abilities. The Star Forger received a make-over and is now headed to the Rift with a new ability kit and some hidden Easter eggs in his new visuals.

The cosmic dragon finally showed himself to all League players after his arrival on League’s PBE, which was initially delayed due to “tech issues.” After seeing Aurelion Sol’s new kit for the first time, League players are now able to test him out before his final release later this month.

Additionally, League players can also expect the Star Forger to showcase a new skin soon, as Riot previously announced that he will receive a new cosmetic in 2023. In the meantime, players can have fun looking out for hidden Easter eggs in the dragon’s new graphics effect. Some League players already spotted a Lee Sin in Aurelion Sol’s ultimate when it’s thrown while the Star Forger is wearing his Storm Dragon skin.

Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol sometimes just throw Storm Dragon Lee Sin as his ultimate! pic.twitter.com/6Vr7yKygeX — Bess (@BessWisty) February 1, 2023

League players were originally expecting Aurelion Sol to appear in the client on patch 13.3, but they might have to wait a bit more to be starstruck with the Star Forger’s new abilities and cosmetic. The cosmic dragon is now unrestrained by the three rotating stars he originally had, and can roam freely across the Rift while breathing fire. But what players will have to fear the most are his cosmic meteors that will reverberate throughout the map.