New profile borders added to League’s PBE

Major changes could be coming to the League of Legends client in the next patch.

Riot Games has added some major updates to the League of Legends Public Beta Environment (PBE), including player profile borders.

As Skin Spotlights pointed out in a YouTube video today, the redesigns affect every single profile border from level one to level 500. While the changes for some borders are minor and keep the essence of the current system, there are others like the level 125 border that has received changes to its concept and color scheme.

Riot hasn’t changed the borders since it released the player level progression system back in 2018, meaning that this is a huge change that will aim to update how the client looks to keep up with design standards.

The updated borders will presumably hit the live servers with the upcoming Patch 12.7, which is scheduled to release on Wednesday, April 13. A series of balance changes are also set to be included in the patch, including nerfs to Zeri and buffs to Lillia, Wukong, and Karthus.

