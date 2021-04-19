New Prime Gaming loot available in League of Legends today

League of Legends players can now claim the latest piece of in-game loot from Prime Gaming.

Another mystery skin shard is available for players to receive through Prime Gaming. The skin shard is guaranteed to be for a champion you already own on your League account.

To claim the skin shard, you must be signed up for Amazon Prime, while your account must be linked to your League account. To claim a skin shard for yourself, you’ll need to click the “Claim Now” button on the Prime Gaming loot page after you’ve linked your Riot and Prime accounts. From there, launch League and enter the Hextech Crafting Menu to find your skin shard.

Riot and Amazon Prime are planning to make three skin shards available per month. So far through 2021, 12 skin shards have been released to Prime subscribers. The final skin shard for the month of April is scheduled to be released on April 29.

Riot and Amazon Prime are partnering for 24 more skin shards between now and January 2022. Prime Gaming members can also take advantage of in-game loot in other titles, such as Apex Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, and VALORANT.

