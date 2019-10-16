New League champ Senna revealed during Riot Pls

Lucian’s wife, Senna, is coming to League of Legends as the game’s next champion.

Senna was revealed during today’s Riot Pls event in an animated trailer that included Lucian and Thresh. She will be a support marksman, so she should be pretty fun to play as.

During the trailer, she came out of Thresh’s broken lamp and subsequently protected her husband from a blindside attack from Thresh. She shot a pretty big rail gun, which prevented Thresh’s hook from presumably killing Lucian.

Senna will be on the League Public Beta Environment on Oct. 28.