MSI 2022: Group stage scores, standings, and results

The Mid-Season Invitational, the first international League of Legends event of 2022, kicks off with the group stage on May 10.
Bringing the top teams from around the world to the Bexco Exhibition Hall in Busan, South Korea—considered by many as the home of esports—MSI 2022 will feature a total of 11 teams from regions including North America, Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, Oceania, Southeast Asia, Vietnam, Latin America, Brazil, and Turkey.
Drawn into three groups based on seeding, teams will compete in a double round-robin in Groups A and B and a quadruple round-robin in Group C. The top two teams from each group will advance to the next stage of the competition after a week of best-of-one matches.
Here are the scores, standings, and results for the group stage at MSI 2022.
Group stage
Group A
Position
Team
Wins
Losses
1
DetonatioN FocusMe
0
0
2
Saigon Buffalo
0
0
3
T1
0
0
4
Team Aze
0
0
Group A: Matches (May 10 to 15)
T1
0
0
Saigon Buffalo
Team Aze
0
0
DetonatioN FocusMe
DetonatioN FocusMe
0
0
Saigon Buffalo
Team Aze
0
0
T1
Saigon Buffalo
0
0
Team Aze
T1
0
0
DetonatioN FocusMe
Team Aze
0
0
Saigon Buffalo
DetonatioN FocusMe
0
0
T1
Saigon Buffalo
0
0
DetonatioN FocusMe
T1
0
0
Team Aze
DetonatioN FocusMe
0
0
Team Aze
Saigon Buffalo
0
0
T1
Group B
Position
Team
Wins
Losses
1
Instanbul Wildcats
0
0
2
PSG Talon
0
0
3
RED Canids
0
0
4
Royal Never Give Up
0
0
Group B: Matches (May 10 to 15)
Instanbul Wildcats
0
0
Royal Never Give Up
RED Canids
0
0
PSG Talon
Instanbul Wildcats
0
0
RED Canids
Royal Never Give Up
0
0
PSG Talon
PSG Talon
0
0
Instanbul Wildcats
Royal Never Give Up
0
0
RED Canids
PSG Talon
0
0
RED Canids
Royal Never Give Up
0
0
Instanbul Wildcats
Instanbul Wildcats
0
0
PSG Talon
RED Canids
0
0
Royal Never Give Up
RED Canids
0
0
Instanbul Wildcats
PSG Talon
0
0
Royal Never Give Up
Group C
Position
Team
Wins
Losses
1
Evil Geniuses
0
0
2
G2 Esports
0
0
3
ORDER
0
0
Group C: Matches (May 10 to 15)
ORDER
0
0
G2 Esports
Evil Geniuses
0
0
G2 Esports
G2 Esports
0
0
Geniuses
Evil Geniuses
0
0
ORDER
ORDER
0
0
Evil Geniuses
G2 Esports
0
0
ORDER
Evil Geniuses
0
0
G2 Esports
Evil Geniuses
0
0
ORDER
G2 Esports
0
0
ORDER
G2 Esports
0
0
Evil Geniuses
ORDER
0
0
Evil Geniuses
ORDER
0
0
G2 Esports
This article will be updated throughout the group stage of MSI 2022.