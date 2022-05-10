MSI 2022: Group stage scores, standings, and results

Keep up to date with the latest scores, standings, and results.

The Mid-Season Invitational, the first international League of Legends event of 2022, kicks off with the group stage on May 10.

Bringing the top teams from around the world to the Bexco Exhibition Hall in Busan, South Korea—considered by many as the home of esports—MSI 2022 will feature a total of 11 teams from regions including North America, Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, Oceania, Southeast Asia, Vietnam, Latin America, Brazil, and Turkey.

Drawn into three groups based on seeding, teams will compete in a double round-robin in Groups A and B and a quadruple round-robin in Group C. The top two teams from each group will advance to the next stage of the competition after a week of best-of-one matches.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the group stage at MSI 2022.

Group stage

Group A

Position Team Wins Losses 1 DetonatioN FocusMe 0 0 2 Saigon Buffalo 0 0 3 T1 0 0 4 Team Aze 0 0

Group A: Matches (May 10 to 15)

T1 0 0 Saigon Buffalo Team Aze 0 0 DetonatioN FocusMe DetonatioN FocusMe 0 0 Saigon Buffalo Team Aze 0 0 T1 Saigon Buffalo 0 0 Team Aze T1 0 0 DetonatioN FocusMe Team Aze 0 0 Saigon Buffalo DetonatioN FocusMe 0 0 T1 Saigon Buffalo 0 0 DetonatioN FocusMe T1 0 0 Team Aze DetonatioN FocusMe 0 0 Team Aze Saigon Buffalo 0 0 T1

Group B

Position Team Wins Losses 1 Instanbul Wildcats 0 0 2 PSG Talon 0 0 3 RED Canids 0 0 4 Royal Never Give Up 0 0

Group B: Matches (May 10 to 15)

Instanbul Wildcats 0 0 Royal Never Give Up RED Canids 0 0 PSG Talon Instanbul Wildcats 0 0 RED Canids Royal Never Give Up 0 0 PSG Talon PSG Talon 0 0 Instanbul Wildcats Royal Never Give Up 0 0 RED Canids PSG Talon 0 0 RED Canids Royal Never Give Up 0 0 Instanbul Wildcats Instanbul Wildcats 0 0 PSG Talon RED Canids 0 0 Royal Never Give Up RED Canids 0 0 Instanbul Wildcats PSG Talon 0 0 Royal Never Give Up

Group C

Position Team Wins Losses 1 Evil Geniuses 0 0 2 G2 Esports 0 0 3 ORDER 0 0

Group C: Matches (May 10 to 15)

ORDER 0 0 G2 Esports Evil Geniuses 0 0 G2 Esports G2 Esports 0 0 Geniuses Evil Geniuses 0 0 ORDER ORDER 0 0 Evil Geniuses G2 Esports 0 0 ORDER Evil Geniuses 0 0 G2 Esports Evil Geniuses 0 0 ORDER G2 Esports 0 0 ORDER G2 Esports 0 0 Evil Geniuses ORDER 0 0 Evil Geniuses ORDER 0 0 G2 Esports

This article will be updated throughout the group stage of MSI 2022.