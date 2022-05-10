MSI 2022: Group stage scores, standings, and results

Keep up to date with the latest scores, standings, and results.

Image via Riot Games

The Mid-Season Invitational, the first international League of Legends event of 2022, kicks off with the group stage on May 10.

Bringing the top teams from around the world to the Bexco Exhibition Hall in Busan, South Korea—considered by many as the home of esports—MSI 2022 will feature a total of 11 teams from regions including North America, Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, Oceania, Southeast Asia, Vietnam, Latin America, Brazil, and Turkey.

Drawn into three groups based on seeding, teams will compete in a double round-robin in Groups A and B and a quadruple round-robin in Group C. The top two teams from each group will advance to the next stage of the competition after a week of best-of-one matches.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for the group stage at MSI 2022.

Group stage

Group A

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1DetonatioN FocusMe00
2Saigon Buffalo00
3T100
4Team Aze00

Group A: Matches (May 10 to 15)

T100Saigon Buffalo
Team Aze00DetonatioN FocusMe
DetonatioN FocusMe00Saigon Buffalo
Team Aze00T1
Saigon Buffalo00Team Aze
T100DetonatioN FocusMe
Team Aze00Saigon Buffalo
DetonatioN FocusMe00T1
Saigon Buffalo00DetonatioN FocusMe
T100Team Aze
DetonatioN FocusMe00Team Aze
Saigon Buffalo00T1

Group B

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1Instanbul Wildcats00
2PSG Talon00
3RED Canids00
4Royal Never Give Up00

Group B: Matches (May 10 to 15)

Instanbul Wildcats00Royal Never Give Up
RED Canids00PSG Talon
Instanbul Wildcats00RED Canids
Royal Never Give Up00PSG Talon
PSG Talon00Instanbul Wildcats
Royal Never Give Up00RED Canids
PSG Talon00RED Canids
Royal Never Give Up00Instanbul Wildcats
Instanbul Wildcats00PSG Talon
RED Canids00Royal Never Give Up
RED Canids00Instanbul Wildcats
PSG Talon00Royal Never Give Up

Group C

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1Evil Geniuses00
2G2 Esports00
3ORDER00

Group C: Matches (May 10 to 15)

ORDER00G2 Esports
Evil Geniuses00G2 Esports
G2 Esports00Geniuses
Evil Geniuses00ORDER
ORDER00Evil Geniuses
G2 Esports00ORDER
Evil Geniuses00G2 Esports
Evil Geniuses00ORDER
G2 Esports00ORDER
G2 Esports00Evil Geniuses
ORDER00Evil Geniuses
ORDER00G2 Esports

This article will be updated throughout the group stage of MSI 2022.