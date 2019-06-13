Misfits move Kirei to starting LEC roster over Maxlore, Excel to start Mickey over Special

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

We’re only approaching the second week of the 2019 LEC Summer Split, but organizations are already experimenting with different variations of starting lineups.

This week, Misfits Gaming has moved jungler Thomas “Kirei” Yuen to its starting roster, while Excel Esports will be starting Son “Mickey” Young-min in the mid lane. Kirei will be replacing longtime jungler Nubar “Maxlore” Sarafian on Misfits and Mickey’s addition will see Joran “Special” Scheffer move to the bench for the time being. Both teams are still trying to figure out what lineup to use for the rest of the season.

lolesports on Twitter Starting lineup changes for tomorrow’s #LEC matches: #MSFWIN OUT: @Maxlorelol IN: @KireiLoL #XLWIN OUT: @SpecialLoL_ IN: @GGS_Mickey

Misfits finished the first week of the Summer Split with a 1-1 record after winning against Rogue but losing to Fnatic. It was an expected result, but the team will need to see more improvement if they want to challenge the upper echelons of the LEC. Misfits are looking for some better fortunes after finishing in eighth place last split.

Meanwhile, Excel Esports struggled a ton in their first week, losing to both Rogue and Schalke 04. This past offseason, the team added Mickey and veteran AD carry Petter “Hjarnan” Freyschuss, but so far, their presence hasn’t been too impactful. Mickey hasn’t had too many successful runs as of late, but Excel fans hope he can help his team achieve a better record this season.

These two teams will play each other in the first match of the weekend, so we’ll get to see both of these new additions in action against one another. Afterward, Excel will face off against Splyce while Misfits play against Origen the following day.

