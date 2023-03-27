Milio’s early win rate indicates Riot released LoL champ in balanced state

He seems to be in a healthy spot as of now.

Milio, League of Legends’ latest champion, was added to the game on March 22 alongside Patch 13.6, and he’s already proving Riot Games are capable of creating balanced champions.

New champions in League are typically either overpowered or underpowered, forcing the developers to quickly launch a hotfix or two and ship balance changes in following patches. Milio’s case, though, seems to be slightly different because he sits on a healthy 50.20 percent win rate in all ranks, according to a League stats site U.GG.

That being said, Milio was hotfixed right after being released. The champion received minor nerfs to his passive, W, and E on March 23. Prior to the nerfs the Gentle Flame had an impressive 51.5 percent win rate.

Like pretty much every new champion, Milio also has a high pick rate. He boasts the second-highest pick rate among all champs in Patch 13.6 with 23.4 percent, behind only Jinx. He has the sixth-highest ban rate with 24.4 percent in all ranks as well.

Whether Milio will see further changes remains to be seen. The Gentle Flame seems to be in a stable spot with win rates around 50 percent in each rank. Even so, the champion has yet to debut in pro play and won’t be played in this portion of the split because of the playoffs. Milio could instead make his first competitive appearance at the Mid-Season Invitational in May.