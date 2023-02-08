Riot confirms MSI 2023 location, dates, and more

The League of Legends 2023 Mid-Season Invitational will kick off on May 2 at the Copper Box Arena in London. Riot Games previously announced League’s first international competition for the year would be held in the United Kingdom’s capital city and has now unveiled all dates and precise locations for the event.

Starting May 2, 13 teams from all over the globe will be competing at the Copper Box Arena, situated at the heart of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The new MSI format kicks off with a Play-In Stage that will be held from May 2 to 7, and after a two-day break the Bracket Stage will begin and last until May 20 with another small break in between.

After 19 days of competition and two double-elimination stages, the last teams standing will fight for the title during the 2023 MSI final on May 21 at the same venue.

League fans will likely come from all regions to support their favorite teams, but most likely less than 10 thousand people will be able to attend. The tickets for the event will officially go on sale at 4am CT on Feb 23, with the price range starting at £24 ($29), and up to £94 ($113). Those wanting to attend the 2023 MSI can try and snatch a ticket on AXS’s dedicated page.

Additionally, Riot has revealed the theme chosen for the international competition. Players, teams, and fans are asked to DEFY expectations, haters, and doubts to showcase their best selves during MSI 2023. Riot said MSI is “the first step toward greatness,” a competition that pushes its participants beyond limits.