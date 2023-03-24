Riot drops mid-patch LoL update with Milio nerfs, fix for Illaoi and Milio’s game-crashing issues

Things are getting a little too heated on the Rift.

It’s only been a day since League of Legends players got their hands on the newest champion, Milio. The Gentle Flame is meant to be a soothing support who heals and shields his teammates from the backline, but Riot Games has quickly realized he’s getting a little too fired up.

The new enchanter support has a whopping 51.5 percent win rate through Platinum ranks and higher, while also boasting the second-highest pick rate and third-highest ban rate in his role, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir.

In particular, the Gentle Flame’s kit has been extremely strong during the later stages of his games, and as a result, the League devs are sending out quick nerfs.

Heads up players, we're just shipped some mid-patch adjustments that will bring Milio's power down a notch. We're also working on resolving a few issues regarding rare instances where Milio and Illaoi can sometimes cause games to crash. — League of Legends Dev Team (@LoLDev) March 23, 2023

First, Milio’s passive ability is getting an AD scaling nerf for his late-game numbers, going from 15-50 percent to 15-35 percent. His Cozy Campfire’s healing is getting nerfs across the board, with stronger nerfs at later levels to lower his impact in the final teamfights.

Warm Hugs is also getting late-game reductions, a five percent reduction to its AP ratio, and a one-second cooldown increase. There were also a few rare instances where Illaoi and Milio could crash the game, but developers have quickly patched out this problem for League players.

Moving forward, players are still trying to craft the most ideal team compositions to play Milio with. He has been praised as a simpler champion that many new players can pick up and use as they learn different mechanics, but hopefully, these changes will help balance his relative power with the more experienced members of the player base.

Read the original League Patch 13.6 notes from Tuesday here.