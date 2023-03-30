Meta trap? Most-played champion in 2023 LEC Spring Split has abysmal 38 percent win rate

As teams prepare for 2023 LEC Spring Split groups, many pro League of Legends players should take a look at how well certain meta picks performed through the regular season.

For example, Zeri has been a staple pick for AD carry players around the world and was the most-played champion for LEC marksmen throughout the last three weeks. There is an unfortunate catch with her consistent play rate: she has a disappointing 38-percent win rate, according to competitive League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir.

Image via Riot Games

The Spark of Zaun is renowned for her great scaling, along with the ability to maneuver around a teamfight with her superior mobility and consistent damage. In the hands of mechanically-gifted players, she can be a destructive force that can go untouched in teamfights while simultaneously being a threat that can jump into the backline.

Over the course of the split, however, some teams have realized they can pile crowd control and tanks into their team compositions.

League champions like Vi, Maokai, Sejuani, Nautilus, and K’Sante have all garnered increased playtime across the Spring Split, making it a lot harder for Zeri players to succeed with all of their crowd control aimed toward her.

In comparison, Xayah has been another prime AD carry choice for marksmen, boasting 20 games played in the split with an impressive 70-percent win rate. She was also one of the most-contested champions in Spring with a whopping 87 percent draft presence.

The reason for Xayah’s success lies in the utility her base abilities provide, on top of the massive damage she can deal at the same time. When facing off against champs like Vi, Maokai, and Sejuani, the Rebel can use her Featherstorm to dodge multiple forms of CC without a Quicksilver Sash or Mikael’s Blessing.

She also has CC of her own through Bladecaller, which roots any enemies who are hit by three recalled feathers. She can make plays, zone out enemies, and avoid ganks while dishing out a ton of damage on her own.

Watch the eternal battle between Zeri and Xayah unfold when the 2023 LEC Spring Playoffs begin on Saturday, March 8.