LPL team Bilibili Gaming releases head coach Sim

Sim has been in the LPL since 2017.

League of Legends team Bilibili Gaming has parted ways with head coach Sim “Sim” Sung-soo, the organization announced today in a video on Weibo. Fomos journalist Kenzi shared the English announcement.

In the most recent LPL season, BLG struggled to keep their spot in the middle of the rankings. They finished 10th in spring and 12th in summer while making roster changes throughout the season.

Sim entered the competitive scene as a coach in 2012. In his starting season, he led the LCK team NaJin Black Sword to the World Championship, where they were eliminated in the quarterfinals against the future world champions Taipei Assassins.

He also led his teams to the World Championship in 2013 and 2014, and moved to Taiwan and joined the Taipei Assassins for two seasons with mitigated results. In 2017, he joined the Chinese league LPL with Suning, and lastly, Bilibili Gaming in 2019.

It’s unclear what are Sim’s plans for the 2021 season. He might join another team as head coach, in the LPL, the LCK or the PCS.

Bilibili Gaming will likely make other changes and additions to both its main and academy teams ahead of the 2021 season.