LPL documentary following EDG’s 2021 regular season debuts on YouTube

The first episode of the LPL’s Make/Break documentary series went live on the LPL English YouTube channel today after launching on Twitch last week. It follows EDward Gaming’s 2021 League of Legends campaign this year, from the preseason to the Summer Split grand finals.

The video provides insight into how the team progressed throughout the course of the year, particularly about how newcomers Park “Viper” Do-hyeon and Li “Flandre” Xuan-Jun adjusted to this new environment.

After the team’s disappointing finish in the spring, the documentary dives into the internal changes that fueled the team’s incredible Summer Split run. From the sudden pressure Flandre felt around the team’s topside focus to Zhao “JieJie” Li-Jie’s benching and eventual re-integration into the starting roster, the documentary encapsulates the intensely competitive nature of the LPL.

The documentary concludes with the organization winning its sixth total domestic championship and raising the Silver Dragon Cup, marking the first time EDG won the LPL since 2017. Though the documentary thoroughly outlines the team’s performance in the regular season and the tremendous struggle on the path to their championship, it does not show the team’s appearance at Worlds 2021.

EDG went on to win the Worlds 2021 Championship, being the third LPL team to raise the Summoner’s Cup. Fans may see their run documented in the future, considering the Make/Break series intends to run throughout the offseason.

The YouTube debut gave some second wind to the documentary, which had a little over 400 views on Twitch and another 1,239 live viewers at its peak, according to statistics website SullyGnome—far less than the 7,563 views the YouTube video had at the time of writing.

Make/Break brings a new episode every Saturday on Twitch, which becomes available on YouTube the following week. The LPL launched FunPlus Phoenix’s episode on Twitch today, though the VOD isn’t available at the time of writing. This means fans may have to wait until the video is on YouTube to catch up with FPX’s run.