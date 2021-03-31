LPL 2021 Spring Split All-Pro teams unveiled

EDG and RNG have secured the spots in the first All-pro team.

With the LPL 2021 Spring Split regular season finished, teams are preparing for the upcoming playoffs–though there’s still time for a little celebration for some of the Split’s finest.

The All-Pro team was unveiled today, according to Korizon Esports’ Kevin Kim. The first LPL All-Pro team was secure by players from Royal Never Give Up and EDward Gaming, the two top-placing teams for the season.

Regular Season All-Pro Teams for the 2021 LPL Spring Split



LPL First Team



– RNG Xiaohu

– RNG wei

– EDG Scout

– EDG Viper

– RNG Ming pic.twitter.com/k5IVrKSrFV — Kevin Kim (@KevinKimLoL) March 31, 2021

RNG’s Xiaohu, wei, and Ming popped off during this split, helping their team secure multiple victories even when the carries were underperforming. They were able to finish the regular season in first place after one of the organizations’ best seasons.

EDG’s Scout and Viper made the list to complete the First team. Both carries were crucial in EDG’s domination, destroying their opposition with various champions from their hero ocean. While they were able to hold the first place standing in the regular season for some weeks, they could not hold on as RNG eventually overtook them.

LPL All-Pro second team

Top: JDG Zoom

Jungle: TES Karsa

Mid: RA FoFo

Bot: RNG GALA

Support: FPX Crisp

LPL All-Pro third team

Top: TES 369

Jungle: WE beishang

Mid: TES Knight

Bot: FPX Lwx

Support: EDG Meiko

You can catch all the All-Pro players in action starting tomorrow with the first match of the 2021 LPL Spring Split playoffs. The king of the hill bracket will run until April 18, featuring the top teams in China.

